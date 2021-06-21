iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) versus The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Head-To-Head Contrast

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and The Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -2.04% -31.52% -4.30% The Honest N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iMedia Brands and The Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00 The Honest 0 3 6 0 2.67

iMedia Brands presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.59%. The Honest has a consensus price target of $19.06, suggesting a potential upside of 21.81%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than The Honest.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iMedia Brands and The Honest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.27 -$13.23 million N/A N/A The Honest $300.52 million 4.70 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

iMedia Brands has higher revenue and earnings than The Honest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iMedia Brands beats The Honest on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 80 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

