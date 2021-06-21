Impala Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,053,352 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053,352 shares during the period. Tronox accounts for approximately 2.4% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $36,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $21.26. 5,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,740. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.68.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

