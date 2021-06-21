Impala Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Impala Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,954 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,381 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.9% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,778. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.84. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.31.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.