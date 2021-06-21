Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 5,696 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Impala Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up 4.6% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of NVR worth $69,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,873,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 130.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NVR by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $5.10 on Monday, reaching $4,780.04. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,279. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,867.08. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,103.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $44.96 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

