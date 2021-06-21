Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.98.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.55 billion and a PE ratio of -22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.34. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.36.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 3.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

