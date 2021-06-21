Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Ink has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $431,683.54 and approximately $1,221.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00121838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00160126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,571.53 or 1.00379861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

