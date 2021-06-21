Insider Buying: FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) insider John Conoley acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

John Conoley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Conoley acquired 25,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

Shares of LON:FA opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.57.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

