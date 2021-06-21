Insider Buying: Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Buys 10,200 Shares of Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Serafino Iacono purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,244.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,997,425.72.

Serafino Iacono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Serafino Iacono bought 6,000 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,119.40.

Shares of GCM stock opened at C$5.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.31. The firm has a market cap of C$512.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$129.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.88 to C$9.46 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

