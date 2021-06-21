Insider Buying: National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $34,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at $360,128.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH remained flat at $$34.63 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,535. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.