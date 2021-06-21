Insider Selling: AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $171,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,617.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carr Bettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 52,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,782. AudioEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $184.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $137,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

