Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells 2,152 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.80.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Conn’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Conn’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.