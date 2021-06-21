Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells C$2,597,817.80 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$25.91 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.89 billion and a PE ratio of 616.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.4899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FM shares. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.42.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

