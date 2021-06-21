Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells 900 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 834,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,921. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
