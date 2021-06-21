Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells 900 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 834,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,921. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in GoDaddy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

