Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells 158,486 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.
NASDAQ HGEN traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $19.00. 1,049,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -2.39.
HGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Think Investments LP increased its position in Humanigen by 22.4% during the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Humanigen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humanigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Humanigen
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
Read More: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.