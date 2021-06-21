Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells 158,486 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

NASDAQ HGEN traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $19.00. 1,049,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -2.39.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, equities analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Think Investments LP increased its position in Humanigen by 22.4% during the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Humanigen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humanigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

