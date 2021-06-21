Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells 14,328 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $484,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.

RPTX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.