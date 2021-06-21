Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells 14,328 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $484,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $538,337.64.
- On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $332,878.48.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $346,928.40.
- On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.
RPTX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
