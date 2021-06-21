Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells 20,092 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 527,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,558. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

