Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.04.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Inter Pipeline stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$20.27. 588,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,308. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$11.23 and a 52-week high of C$20.67.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.