International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.27. 105,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.57. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

