Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.83

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.83 and last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 7570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.