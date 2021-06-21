Intrepid Potash (IPI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
6/16/2021 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
6/10/2021 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
6/7/2021 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
6/3/2021 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
5/21/2021 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
5/20/2021 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
5/12/2021 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
5/5/2021 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
4/22/2021 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
IPI stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.71. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,896. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $399.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 2.13. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
