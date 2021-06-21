Intrepid Potash (IPI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/16/2021 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

6/10/2021 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

6/7/2021 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

6/3/2021 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

5/21/2021 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

5/20/2021 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

5/12/2021 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

5/5/2021 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

4/22/2021 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

IPI stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.71. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,896. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $399.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 2.13. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Intrepid Potash Inc alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 372,667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.