IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report sales of $28.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. IntriCon posted sales of $23.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $121.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $122.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $140.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million.

IIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $20.40 on Monday. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $185.07 million, a P/E ratio of -510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

