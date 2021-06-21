Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $473.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $478.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

