Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.61. 30,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

