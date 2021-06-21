Investors Buy Large Volume of Globus Maritime Call Options (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,769 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,328% compared to the average volume of 320 call options.

Shares of Globus Maritime stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $5.34. 54,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,471. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

