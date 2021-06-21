Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.30.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.37. 148,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,656. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46. Invitae has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,244 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,400 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 69.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2,443.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 124.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

