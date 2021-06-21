Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INVH. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.85.

INVH opened at $36.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.35. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $154,083,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $136,552,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 67.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

