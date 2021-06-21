IQeon (IQN) Price Hits $1.80 on Major Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00005559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and $504,857.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00056671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.41 or 0.00673264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00042062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00080499 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

