iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $94.78 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46.

