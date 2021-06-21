iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEZU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1,651.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of HEZU opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

