iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 8.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $127.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

