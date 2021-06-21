iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,574,000 after buying an additional 206,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after buying an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.28. 1,210,429 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79.

