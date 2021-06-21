iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.3% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after buying an additional 338,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,240,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.05. 4,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,145. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

