iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 360.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

