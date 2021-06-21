iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.61% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TUR opened at $21.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.