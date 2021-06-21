iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 584,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS opened at $102.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.