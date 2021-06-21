iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,957,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $267.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.98. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $208.96 and a 12-month high of $270.92.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

