Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iteris news, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $313,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $229,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 44.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

