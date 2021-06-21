Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Shares of ITRI opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.84, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.84. Itron has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Itron will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,760,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

