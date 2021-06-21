Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.77. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.