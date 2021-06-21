JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.95

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

JCDXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.