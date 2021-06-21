Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Associated British Foods in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASBFY. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.