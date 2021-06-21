Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Danaos in a report released on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $13.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.33 EPS.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. The business had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million.

DAC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of DAC opened at $72.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Danaos has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $75.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

