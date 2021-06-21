Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of CYH opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

