John T. Mcdonald Sells 10,322 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.32. 262,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,269 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 144,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

