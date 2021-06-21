JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.47 ($118.20).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €89.48 ($105.27) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.16.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

