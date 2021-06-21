JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,340,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $42,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.