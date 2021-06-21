JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1,400.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,581 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $40,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 54,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $279.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $191.59 and a 12-month high of $287.20.

