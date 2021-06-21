JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $37,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $2,744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $101.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.38.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

