JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 318,997 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.41% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $41,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

