JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $36.72 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 149.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,422,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 851,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.15% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $36,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $28.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

